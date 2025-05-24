Shaun Anderson News: Ejected from 40-man roster

The Angels designated Anderson for assignment Saturday.

Anderson has appeared in five major-league games for the Angels since being promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake on May 9, but he's posted a 6.30 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB across 10 innings. His removal from the roster makes room for Caden Dana, who is expected to serve in a long relief role out of the Angels' bullpen.