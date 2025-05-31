Shay Whitcomb News: Joins big club

The Astros recalled Whitcomb from Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday.

With Chas McCormick (oblique) moving to the injured list Saturday, the Astros will call up Whitcomb to give the team a bench bat capable of playing nearly every position. The 26-year-old has been in the minors all year, putting together a .275/.357/.599 slash line with 18 home runs, 38 RBI, 37 runs scored and six steals in 53 games.