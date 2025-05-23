Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Shota Imanaga headshot

Shota Imanaga Injury: Targeting Tuesday for mound work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Imanaga (hamstring) is slated to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell had previously intimated that Imanaga wouldn't be ready for mound work until late next week, but it appears that timetable has been moved up a few days. The left-hander still has many boxes to check being he can rejoin the Cubs' rotation, and that's not expected until well into June.

Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now