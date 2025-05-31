Shota Imanaga Injury: Throws off mound again

Imanaga (hamstring) completed a bullpen session Saturday, MLB.com reports.

Imanaga has now thrown a pair of side sessions since landing on the injured list May 5, as the Cubs have been working his back slowly from a left hamstring strain. Assuming he's dealing with nothing more than normal soreness following Saturday's session, Imanaga is expected to shift his rehab program to the Cubs' spring training facility in Arizona during the upcoming week. Imanaga will need to face hitters in live batting practice before the Cubs determine whether to send him out on a minor-league rehab assignment or have him build up his pitch count through simulated games before bringing him back from the IL.