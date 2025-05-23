Fantasy Baseball
Slade Cecconi News: Earns first win of 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2025 at 11:05pm

Cecconi (1-1) came away with the win in Friday's game against the Tigers. He allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six across six innings.

Cecconi kept the Tigers off the board until the sixth inning, when he yielded a solo home run to Spencer Torkelson. Cecconi was able to finish off the frame to earn his first quality start of the season (and first since June 18 as a member of the Diamondbacks) and finished with 14 whiffs on 84 pitches (56 strikes). He should remain in the Guardians' rotation with Ben Lively (elbow) set to undergo season-ending surgery. Cecconi's next start is slated for next week at home against the Dodgers.

Slade Cecconi
Cleveland Guardians
