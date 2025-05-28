Slade Cecconi News: Re-entering rotation Saturday

Cecconi (groin) is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Angels, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was scratched from his start Wednesday against the Dodgers due to mild groin tightness, but his outing will only end up being pushed back a few days. The injury results in a more favorable matchup for Cecconi, who has a 3.27 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB in his first two starts after opening the season on the injured list due to an oblique strain.