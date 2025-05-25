Sonny Gray News: Turns in quality start

Gray did not factor in the decision during Sunday's win over Arizona. He allowed three runs on nine hits over six innings while striking out five.

Gray coughed up a pair of runs in the first inning but settled in for the most part after that. He kept the Diamondbacks in check until Pavin Smith drove in Eugenio Suarez in the sixth. Gray has produced quality starts in three of his last four outings and has six on the year. He now owns a 4.06 ERA with a 66:13 K:BB through 62 frames. Gray has not been taken deep in either of his last two outings after coughing up three long balls in Philadelphia on May 14. His next matchup is projected to be on the road against the Rangers.