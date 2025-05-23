Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Spencer Arrighetti headshot

Spencer Arrighetti Injury: Not expected back until July

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Astros general manager Dana Brown said in a recent interview that he hopes to get Arrighetti (thumb) back "somewhere in the month of July," Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Arrighetti has had the cast on his fractured right thumb removed and has begun strengthening exercises. However, he has now begun a throwing program, and once he does he will be starting from scratch, so the buildup will be deliberate. Arrighetti is currently on the 15-day injured list but is a candidate to be shifted to the 60-day IL when/if the Astros need to free up a spot on their 40-man roster.

Spencer Arrighetti
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now