Spencer Arrighetti Injury: Not expected back until July

Astros general manager Dana Brown said in a recent interview that he hopes to get Arrighetti (thumb) back "somewhere in the month of July," Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Arrighetti has had the cast on his fractured right thumb removed and has begun strengthening exercises. However, he has now begun a throwing program, and once he does he will be starting from scratch, so the buildup will be deliberate. Arrighetti is currently on the 15-day injured list but is a candidate to be shifted to the 60-day IL when/if the Astros need to free up a spot on their 40-man roster.