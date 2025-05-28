Fantasy Baseball
Spencer Arrighetti headshot

Spencer Arrighetti Injury: Plays catch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Manager Joe Espada said Arrighetti (thumb) played catch Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Arrighetti has officially resumed a throwing program, playing catch for the first time since suffering a fractured right thumb April 7. It's an encouraging step in his recovery, and certainly one welcomed by the Astros, who just lost Ronel Blanco (elbow) for the season. Still, Arrighetti isn't expected to be reinstated until July.

Spencer Arrighetti
Houston Astros
