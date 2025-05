Horwitz went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI on Thursday against the Brewers.

Horwitz led off the fourth inning with his first home run as a Pirate, also marking his first extra-base hit. He has gone 5-for-18 with only three strikeouts through six games since returning from a wrist injury and should stick in a large-side platoon role at first base.