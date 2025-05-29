Spencer Jones News: Returns to minor-league action

Jones (intercostal) was activated from Double-A Somerset's 7-day injured list Thursday.

Jones had been out of action since May 3 due to an intercostal injury. In his first game off the IL, the young slugger went 2-for-3 with a double, a run, an RBI and a stolen base for Somerset. Jones has flashed both power and speed in the minors so far this season, tallying nine homers sand seven stolen bases over just 27 games. However, he's batting a modest .242, and strikeouts remain a problem given his 35.3 percent K rate.