Starling Marte News: Retreating to bench Sunday

Marte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Though Brandon Nimmo (neck) remains on the bench for the series finale, Marte will take a seat after starting in each of the Mets' last three games and going 3-for-10 with two walks, an RBI and a run. Assuming Nimmo doesn't require a stint on the injured list and is back in the lineup within the next few days, the Mets will likely continue to deploy Marte primarily against left-handed pitching.