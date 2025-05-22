Stephen Kolek News: Solid in no-decision

Kolek did not factor into the decision during Thursday's 7-6 extra-inning loss against the Blue Jays. He went six innings, allowing seven hits and four runs (three earned), walked three and struck out six.

After a clean first two starts in which he didn't allow a run, Kolek has now surrendered eight runs over his last two starts spanning 11 innings. Regardless, the 28-year-old has certainly delivered all that's been asked of him as the Padres continue to bide time before the return of their ace Yu Darvish. Kolek's ERA is up to 2.84 following Thursday's solid performance.