Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stephen Kolek headshot

Stephen Kolek News: Solid in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2025 at 2:29pm

Kolek did not factor into the decision during Thursday's 7-6 extra-inning loss against the Blue Jays. He went six innings, allowing seven hits and four runs (three earned), walked three and struck out six.

After a clean first two starts in which he didn't allow a run, Kolek has now surrendered eight runs over his last two starts spanning 11 innings. Regardless, the 28-year-old has certainly delivered all that's been asked of him as the Padres continue to bide time before the return of their ace Yu Darvish. Kolek's ERA is up to 2.84 following Thursday's solid performance.

Stephen Kolek
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now