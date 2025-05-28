Fantasy Baseball
Steven Kwan Injury: Leaves with wrist inflammation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Kwan exited Wednesday's game against the Dodgers due to right wrist inflammation, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Nolan Jones replaced Kwan in left field to start the fourth inning, and we now know wrist inflammation is the reason for his departure. He can be considered day-to-day moving forward. The Guardians are off Thursday before starting a three-game homestand against the Angels on Friday.

