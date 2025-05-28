Steven Kwan News: Lifted from game Wednesday
Kwan was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers for unknown reasons, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Kwan was replaced by Nolan Jones in left field following the third inning, but it's unclear what prompted the change. Considering Kwan's everyday role and elite production, it's likely due to some injury or illness. We'll likely receive an update later Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now