Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Steven Kwan headshot

Steven Kwan News: Lifted from game Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Kwan was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers for unknown reasons, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Kwan was replaced by Nolan Jones in left field following the third inning, but it's unclear what prompted the change. Considering Kwan's everyday role and elite production, it's likely due to some injury or illness. We'll likely receive an update later Wednesday.

Steven Kwan
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now