Steven Kwan News: Pair of doubles Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Kwan went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored during Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Twins.

Kwan notched his first game of 2025 with multiple doubles and had his fourth game with at least three hits. The outfielder came into Wednesday's game with one hit in his last 15 at-bats. On the year, Kwan is slashing .317/.377/.439 with four home runs, 27 runs scored, 17 RBI and a 16:19 BB:K.

