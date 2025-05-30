Steven Kwan News: Ready to play Friday

Kwan (wrist) is starting in left field and batting leadoff Friday against the Angels.

Kwan departed Wednesday's matchup with the Dodgers due to right wrist inflammation, but he's good to go after the Guardians' team day off Thursday. The 27-year-old's production in May has taken a small step back after posting an .836 OPS in his first 30 games of 2025, but he still has a .298/.371/.372 slash line with three steals, four RBI and 10 runs in 24 contests this month.