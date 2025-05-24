Steven Kwan News: Three hits in win

Kwan went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 3-1 win over the Tigers.

Kwan bookended Cleveland's scoring. He doubled and scored the team's first run in the first inning, and then drove in its final run in the ninth. The outfielder's logged five games with at least three hits this season and raised his average to .322 through 50 contests. The run batted in was his first in 14 games and 18th overall.