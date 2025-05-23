Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Steven Wilson headshot

Steven Wilson News: Logs first save of 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Wilson earned the save in Friday's 4-1 win over Texas. He allowed one walk in a scoreless ninth inning without recording a hit or strikeout.

With Cam Booser and Jordan Leasure dispatched for the seventh and eighth innings, respectively, the White Sox turned to Wilson to close things out in the ninth. Wilson needed 17 pitches (11 strikes) to maneuver through the frame and came away with his first save since 2022 as a member of the Padres. The 30-year-old right-hander has a 1.72 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB across 15.2 innings this season.

Steven Wilson
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now