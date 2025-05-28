Taj Bradley News: Stuck with loss in quality start

Bradley (4-4) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk over seven innings as the Rays fell 4-2 to the Twins. He struck out six.

The right-hander needed 91 pitches (61 strikes) to deliver his second straight quality start and seventh of the season in 11 outings, but a lack of support on both offense and defense kept him out of the win column. Bradley's still prone to the occasional dud performance, but over his last seven starts he sports a 3.92 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 30:15 K:BB through 41.1 innings. He'll look for a better result in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road this weekend in Houston.