Tanner Bibee News: Blanks Detroit in win

Bibee (4-4) earned the win Thursday over the Tigers, allowing three hits and a walk across seven scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

Bibee was stellar Thursday, as he got through seven innings for the third time this year while setting a season high with eight strikeouts. The 26-year-old Bibee lowered his ERA to 3.57 with a 1.21 WHIP and 43:18 K:BB across 10 starts (58 innings). He's currently in line for a tough home matchup with the Dodgers in his next outing.