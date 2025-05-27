Tanner Bibee News: Fans seven in loss

Bibee (4-5) yielded four runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings Tuesday, striking out seven and taking a loss against the Dodgers.

Bibee gave up two runs through three frames before Shohei Ohtani belted a two-run shot off him in the fourth inning. On the bright side, it was Bibee's second straight start with at least seven punchouts; he did not strike out more than five batters in any of his first nine outings. Bibee threw 59 of 95 pitches for strikes and walked multiple batters for the first time since May 4. His ERA is up to 3.86 alongside a 50:21 K:BB across 63 frames. Bibee is projected for another tough matchup next week at Yankee Stadium.