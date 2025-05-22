Fantasy Baseball
Tanner Gordon News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2025 at 3:35pm

The Rockies are expected to recall Gordon from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Friday's game against the Yankees, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Gordon will be taking the place of Chase Dollander (forearm), who landed on the 15-day injured list Thursday. The 27-year-old Gordon gave up four earned runs in 6.1 innings during his season debut against the Tigers earlier this month, and he hasn't had much success in Triple-A either, logging a 6.23 ERA and 1.72 WHIP across 39 frames. Given his recent body of work and an upcoming matchup against one of the most formidable offenses in the majors, fantasy managers are probably better off keeping Gordon off their radar.

