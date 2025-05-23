Tanner Gordon News: Steady in first big-league win

Gordon (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings to earn the win over the Yankees on Friday.

Gordon kept a dangerous offense in check, though he was tagged for a couple of hard hits on scoring plays. Paul Goldschmidt supplied an RBI triple in the first inning and Aaron Judge launched a solo home run in the fifth to account for the two runs on Gordon's line. This was his first big-league win and just his second quality start in nine outings since he made his debut last season. Gordon has allowed six runs over 12.1 innings with a 9:3 K:BB in the majors this year. If he stays in the Rockies' rotation, he is tentatively lined up to face the Cubs on the road next week, but it's risky to expect a repeat performance of Friday's outing.