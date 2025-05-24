Tanner Scott News: Blows fourth save

Scott coughed up three runs on three hits and a walk while recording just one out Friday, blowing his fourth save of the season in an eventual 7-5 extra-innings win over the Mets.

Brought in to protect a 5-2 lead in the ninth inning, Scott put two runners aboard ahead of a one-out triple by Jeff McNeil, who then came home on a Tyrone Taylor single. Scott has blown two of his last three save chances, but he'd gone eight appearances without allowing a run prior to that. The southpaw sports a 3.42 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 25:2 K:BB through 23.2 innings on the season with 10 saves and four holds in 24 games, and his spot in the Dodgers' bullpen hierarchy doesn't seem to be in immediate jeopardy, especially with Kirby Yates (hamstring), Michael Kopech (shoulder) and Evan Phillips (elbow) all currently on the injured list.