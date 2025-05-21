Tayler Scott News: Becomes free agent

Scott elected free agency Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Scott cleared waivers after the Astros designated him for assignment last week, but he'll choose to explore his options elsewhere rather than accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Sugar Land. Before he was removed from the Astros' 40-man roster, Scott made 17 appearances out of the big-league bullpen and turned in a 5.40 ERA and 1.68 WHIP across 16.2 innings.