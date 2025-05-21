Fantasy Baseball
Tayler Scott headshot

Tayler Scott News: Becomes free agent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Scott elected free agency Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Scott cleared waivers after the Astros designated him for assignment last week, but he'll choose to explore his options elsewhere rather than accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Sugar Land. Before he was removed from the Astros' 40-man roster, Scott made 17 appearances out of the big-league bullpen and turned in a 5.40 ERA and 1.68 WHIP across 16.2 innings.

Tayler Scott
 Free Agent
