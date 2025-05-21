Taylor Walls Injury: Scratched due to groin injury
Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Walls was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros due to groin soreness, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
Cash is hopeful that Walls will be available to play following a scheduled off day Thursday. Jose Caballero will take Walls' spot at shortstop Wednesday, with Curtis Mead entering the lineup at third base.
