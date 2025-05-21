Fantasy Baseball
Taylor Walls headshot

Taylor Walls Injury: Scratched due to groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2025 at 8:35am

Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Walls was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros due to groin soreness, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Cash is hopeful that Walls will be available to play following a scheduled off day Thursday. Jose Caballero will take Walls' spot at shortstop Wednesday, with Curtis Mead entering the lineup at third base.

Taylor Walls
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
