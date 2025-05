Walls (groin) is starting at shortstop and batting seventh Sunday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Walls sat out the previous three games due to groin soreness but is back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale versus Toronto. The 28-year-old has a .501 OPS through 45 games this season and is in the midst of a 2-for-25 slump.