Taylor Walls News: Taking seat Wednesday

Walls is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Walls had been included in the initial lineup the Rays had released, but he'll end up getting a breather for the day game after a night game. Jose Caballero will get the nod at shortstop in place of Walls, who had started in each of the Rays' previous four games while going 1-for-13 with a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored.