Taylor Ward News: Goes deep Saturday

Ward went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Guardians on Saturday.

Ward built upon an early Angels lead with a solo shot to center field in the second inning, though Cleveland eventually pulled out the victory. The long ball gave Ward 10 homers across 28 contests in the month of May after he went deep six times over 28 games to begin the campaign. Ward is up to 38 RBI in 2025, more than halfway to the career-high mark of 75 he set last season.