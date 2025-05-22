Taylor Ward News: Three hits, grand slam in win

Ward went 3-for-4 with a grand slam, five total RBI and an additional run scored in Thursday's 10-5 win over the A's.

Ward got the Angels on the board with an RBI single in the fourth inning before launching a 426-foot, go-ahead grand slam off Grant Holman in the seventh. Ward has certainly turned things around after a slow start to the season -- he's gone 18-for-47 (.383) with six homers and 18 RBI in his last 11 games. Ward's boosted his slash line to .225/.272/.508 with 14 homers, 34 RBI and 28 runs scored through 206 plate appearances this year.