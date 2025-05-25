Terrin Vavra News: Booted off 40-man roster
The Orioles designated Vavra for assignment Sunday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Vavra's stay with the Orioles lasted just one day, with the utility player going unused in both ends of Saturday's doubleheader with the Red Sox. Baltimore signed utility player Cooper Hummel on Sunday and will have him replace Vavra on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster.
