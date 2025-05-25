Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Terrin Vavra headshot

Terrin Vavra News: Booted off 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

The Orioles designated Vavra for assignment Sunday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Vavra's stay with the Orioles lasted just one day, with the utility player going unused in both ends of Saturday's doubleheader with the Red Sox. Baltimore signed utility player Cooper Hummel on Sunday and will have him replace Vavra on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster.

Terrin Vavra
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now