Terrin Vavra News: Sticks in organization

Vavra cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old was designated for assignment by Baltimore over the weekend after being promoted for one game, and he will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Vavra has a .317/.388/.450 slash line with one homer and three steals in 22 games with Norfolk this year.