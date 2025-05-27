Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Terrin Vavra headshot

Terrin Vavra News: Sticks in organization

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2025 at 2:46pm

Vavra cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old was designated for assignment by Baltimore over the weekend after being promoted for one game, and he will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Vavra has a .317/.388/.450 slash line with one homer and three steals in 22 games with Norfolk this year.

Terrin Vavra
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now