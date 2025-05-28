Tim Anderson News: Cast off 40-man roster

The Angels designated Anderson for assignment Wednesday.

The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Scott Kingery, who was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake. Though Anderson was able to claim a spot on the Angels' Opening Day roster coming out of spring training, he struggled in his limited playing time, slashing .205/.258/.241 with one steal, three RBI and a 32.2 percent strikeout rate across 90 plate appearances this season. The two-time All-Star will now be exposed to waivers, but in the likely event that he goes unclaimed, he'll have the ability to accept an outright assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake or pursue free agency.