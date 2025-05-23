Fantasy Baseball
Tim Elko News: Back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

The White Sox optioned Elko to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Elko is headed back to the minors after the White Sox activated both Andrew Benintendi (calf) and Mike Tauchman (hamstring) from the 10-day IL on Friday. Elko flashed some pop in his first 32 big-league plate appearances, popping three home runs, but he slashed just .161/.188/.452 with five RBI, four runs scored and a 1:10 BB:K across 10 contests.

