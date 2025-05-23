Tomas Nido News: Outrighted to Toledo
Nido cleared waivers Friday and was sent outright to Triple-A Toledo.
Nido played well in a small sample size during his time in Detroit, going 12-for-35 with two RBI and four runs scored in 11 games, but he'll ultimately end up back on the Triple-A roster as organizational depth. He could still return to the Tigers down the line if Dillon Dingler or Jake Rogers had to miss any amount of time.
