Tommy Edman News: Homers in Sunday's loss
Edman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Yankees.
Edman found a groove against the Yankees' pitching during this weekend series, going 6-for-12 with a homer, three RBI and three doubles over three games. The 30-year-old hadn't hit a long ball since April 22 versus the Cubs, which was before his stint on the injured list due to an ankle issue. Edman is now at a .247/.287/.487 slash line with nine homers, 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and two stolen bases over 42 contests this season.
