Tommy Edman News: Racks up four hits in rout

Edman went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and two RBI in an 18-2 victory versus the Yankees on Saturday.

Edman and Hyseong Kim combined to go 8-for-9 out of the bottom two spots in the Dodgers' order to contribute to an impressive performance by the team's offense. Edman had been in need of a big day at the plate, as he entered Saturday having batted just .143 (5-for-35) over 10 games since returning from the injured list May 18. Edman hasn't homered in any of his past 17 games after beginning the campaign with eight long balls through 24 contests, but he does have three extra-base hits -- all doubles -- through the first two game of the weekend series against the Yankees.