Tomoyuki Sugano News: Falls short of quality start

Sugano did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's loss to St. Louis. He allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out three over 5.1 innings.

Sugano struggled early, yielding a run in the first inning followed by a two-run shot from Lars Nootbaar in the second. After that home run, Sugano allowed just one other Cardinal to reach scoring position. He came into Tuesday's outing with four straight starts of at least six innings. Sugano's ERA rose to 3.23 alongside a 35:10 K:BB through 64 frames. He's struck out three or fewer batters in seven of his 11 starts. Sugano is currently expected to start in Seattle next week.