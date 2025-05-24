Tony Gonsolin News: Tagged with first loss

Gonsolin (2-1) took the loss against the Mets on Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Gonsolin allowed a constant stream of baserunners in the outing and didn't retire the side in order until his fifth and final frame. The right-hander wasn't hit all that hard, however -- only one of the knocks (a Juan Soto two-run double) against him went for extra bases. Gonsolin looked very good in beginning the campaign by allowing just five runs with a 21:4 K:BB over 16 innings across his first three starts, but he's scuffled since, yielding eight runs with a 7:8 K:BB across nine frames in his past two appearances. He'll look to get back on track in what's projected to be a tough home matchup against the Yankees next weekend.