Travis Jankowski Injury: Closing in on rehab assignment

Jankowski (groin) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday at Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After being acquired from the White Sox in late April, Jankowski had worked his way into a strong-side platoon role in the Rays outfield. He produced a modest .258/.294/.323 slash line over 14 games with Tampa Bay before being shelved May 15 with a left groin strain. Jankowski may need just a handful of games in the minors to prove that he's healthy again, but he won't be guaranteed a meaningful role once activated. Josh Lowe has since beaten Jankowski back from the IL, and the eventual returns of Jake Mangum (groin) and Jonny DeLuca (shoulder) will only further increase the crowding in the Tampa Bay outfield.