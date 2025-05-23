Fantasy Baseball
Travis Sykora headshot

Travis Sykora News: Heading to High-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2025 at 7:19am

Sykora is being promoted to High-A Wilmington, Bobby Blanco of MASN Sports reports.

The 21-year-old right-hander made just one appearance at Single-A Fredericksburg this season after recovering from offseason hip surgery, firing three perfect innings with a 4:2 K:BB on Tuesday, and that was enough to prove to the Nationals that he was ready for his next challenge. Sykora could debut with the Blue Rocks this weekend, and a strong performance in the South Atlantic League might set him up for a bump to Double-A before the end of the year.

Travis Sykora
Washington Nationals
