Trent Grisham News: Launches homer Friday

Grisham went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Grisham has multiple hits in three of his last 10 games, but he's gone just 9-for-38 (.237) in that span. His homer Friday was also his first since he went yard twice in Seattle on May 12. Despite Grisham's recent struggles, he has still frequently hit first or second, though Paul Goldschmidt has also gotten more looks in the leadoff spot, particularly against southpaws. Grisham is batting .259 with an .892 OPS, 13 homers, 26 RBI, 28 runs scored, three doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over 49 contests this season.