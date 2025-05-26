Trevor Megill News: Battles for 10th save

Megill picked up his 10th save during Monday's 3-2 victory over the Red Sox, allowing one run on one hit and three walks.

It wasn't pretty, but Megill was able to get the final three outs of the Brewers' Memorial Day victory to cash in on his ninth straight save opportunity and 10th overall this season. He needed 34 pitches and walked three batters along the way -- a shock considering he had walked three batters combined in his 10 other appearances in May. It was the first time the 31-year-old surrendered an earned run since late April, a span of 12 appearances.