Trevor Megill News: Notches ninth save

Megill allowed a hit and no walks while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Sunday in Pittsburgh.

The veteran right-hander has successfully converted his past seven save chances and has given up just one earned run across his last 12.2 innings. The last week has been especially busy for Megill, as he's recorded four saves since May 18. After having some trouble with walks early in the year, Megill has issued just two free passes in his past nine outings.