Trevor Megill News: Puts out fire for save Thursday

Megill picked up the save in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Pirates after throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out one.

It was a spotless inning of work for Megill but not for the Brewers, who saw Carlos Rodriguez give up two earned runs in the frame. Megill allowed one of those runs to come across via a groundout, but it was still his 10th consecutive outing without yielding an earned run. The hard-throwing right-hander has strengthened his hold on Milwaukee's closing job after a rocky beginning in 2025, having converted each of his last six save chances while posting a 0.93 ERA and 9:4 K:BB across his last 9.2 innings.