Trevor Rogers News: Likely starting second game Friday

The Orioles recalled Rogers from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Rogers is up as the 27th man for Friday's doubleheader against the Red Sox and will probably start the second game, although he could also be deployed as a bulk reliever. The left-hander began the season on the injured list with a knee issue and has struggled in five starts between Double-A Chesapeake and Norfolk, collecting a 7.71 ERA and 18:7 K:BB over 16.1 frames. Rogers went 4.1 innings and threw 80 pitches in his last start with Norfolk, so he should be prepared to handle a relatively normal workload if he does indeed start Friday's nightcap.