Trevor Rogers News: Starting second game Saturday

Rogers will start for the Orioles in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Rogers was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and was expected to start in Friday's doubleheader, but that game ended up being moved to Saturday due to inclement weather. The 27-year-old southpaw will take the mound for Saturday's nightcap following the Orioles' 6-5 loss to the Red Sox in Game 1. Rogers is 0-2 across two Tripe-A starts this season with an 8.10 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB across 13.1 innings.