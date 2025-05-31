Fantasy Baseball
Trevor Story headshot

Trevor Story News: Snaps homer drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2025 at 8:14am

Story went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-1 win over Atlanta.

It's been a minute since Story went deep. Friday's homer snapped a 15-game drought and was just his second over the last 34. He was productive through the first three weeks of the season, but the expected impact of a healthy Story's bat hasn't played out overall. He's batting .219 with a .593 OPS and 23 RBI over 55 games.

Trevor Story
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
