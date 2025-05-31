Trevor Story News: Snaps homerless drought

Story went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-1 win over Atlanta.

Friday's homer snapped a 15-game drought and was just his second long ball over the last 34 games. He was productive through the first three weeks of the season, but the expected impact of a healthy Story's bat hasn't played out overall. He's batting .219 with a .593 OPS and 23 RBI over 55 games this season.